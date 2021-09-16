Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Up to $7.91

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.91, but opened at $8.15. Frontline shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 23,214 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontline in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.18.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. Frontline had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Frontline Ltd. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

