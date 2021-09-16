FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.78. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December shares last traded at $33.77, with a volume of 5,735 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.54.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

