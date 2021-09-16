FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR) Stock Price Down 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S (NYSEARCA:DAPR)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.83 and last traded at $30.87. Approximately 3,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 65,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF (April)-S in the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000.

