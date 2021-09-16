Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading 9.3% Higher

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) traded up 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.56. 20,335 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 4,486,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on YMM. Citigroup began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

About Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

