FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Marks and Spencer Group plc Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Marks and Spencer Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.36. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marks and Spencer Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. UBS Group raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

OTCMKTS:MAKSY opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

