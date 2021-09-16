FY2022 EPS Estimates for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Safe Bulkers in a report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn $0.91 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.87.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.06. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $78.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SB. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.19.

NYSE SB opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $0.82 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $621.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,493,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after acquiring an additional 421,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1,369.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,373,529 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after buying an additional 2,211,952 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,290,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. 27.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safe Bulkers

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

