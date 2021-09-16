G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.100-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.70 billion-$2.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.57 billion.G-III Apparel Group also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.750 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,797. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.29.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

