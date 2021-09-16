Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of GLXZ traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. 24,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,349. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.19 million, a P/E ratio of 205.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.59. Galaxy Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.77.
Galaxy Gaming Company Profile
