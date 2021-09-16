Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Sets New 52-Week High at $182.30

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 182.30 ($2.38) and last traded at GBX 179 ($2.34), with a volume of 485222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.60 ($2.24).

The stock has a market cap of £198.78 million and a P/E ratio of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 161.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 140.64.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

