Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) Declares $0.02 Interim Dividend

Garda Property Group (ASX:GDF) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.018 per share on Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.31, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

About Garda Property Group

Garda Diversified Property Fund is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Garda Capital Group. It invests in real estate markets of Australia. The fund intends to invest in commercial offices in city and suburban markets as well as industrial facilities along the eastern seaboard of Australia.

