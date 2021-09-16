GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GCM Grosvenor is an alternative asset management solutions provider with assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit and absolute return investment strategies. It operates principally in New York, Los Angeles, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. GCM Grosvenor, formerly known as CF Finance Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Chicago. “

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG opened at $11.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $119.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.47%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after buying an additional 1,330,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $732,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in GCM Grosvenor by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,436,000 after buying an additional 188,559 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GCM Grosvenor (GCMG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.