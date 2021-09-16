Geller Advisors LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Geller Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,140 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.1% of Geller Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Geller Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $149.03 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock valued at $359,229,278 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.68.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

