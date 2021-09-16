General Electric (NYSE:GE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 507,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 7,979,280 shares.The stock last traded at $101.23 and had previously closed at $104.46.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Get General Electric alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $105.47. The firm has a market cap of $112.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.07.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. General Electric had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.20) EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,302,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 355,766 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 97,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,811 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $7,181,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,277,316 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $56,182,000 after purchasing an additional 26,963 shares during the period.

About General Electric (NYSE:GE)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.