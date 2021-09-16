Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will post $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.50. Getty Realty posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 50.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.12. 92,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,383. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $24.87 and a 52 week high of $34.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Getty Realty by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Getty Realty by 66.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

