GeyserCoin (GSR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $48,836.06

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0308 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $48,836.06 and $38.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GeyserCoin alerts:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99,416.15 or 2.10025154 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

GeyserCoin Coin Profile

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,586,842 coins. GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com . GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

GeyserCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeyserCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeyserCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeyserCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.