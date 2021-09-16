Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Short Interest Update

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 82.4% from the August 15th total of 220,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:GLNCY traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.18. 192,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,726. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Glencore has a 52 week low of $3.90 and a 52 week high of $9.49. The company has a market cap of $61.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.77.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is 96.67%.
Glencore Company Profile
Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.
