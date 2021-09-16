Global Endowment Management LP Acquires 2,624 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPT traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day moving average of $129.49. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $86.19 and a 1-year high of $154.05.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.25.

In other Camden Property Trust news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 14,424 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $2,143,694.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,208 shares of company stock valued at $12,826,682. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

