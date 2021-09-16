Global Endowment Management LP Takes Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 148.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 123.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after acquiring an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 382,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 117,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Invitation Homes by 6.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.08. The company had a trading volume of 54,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,749. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a PE ratio of 103.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

