Global Endowment Management LP Trims Stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Global Endowment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 49.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 68,319 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 18,544 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 136,396 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Point Credit during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,601,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. 29.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ECC traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $13.76. 136,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,433. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.44 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Eagle Point Credit

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

