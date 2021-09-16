Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the August 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $16.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.06.

Get Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 11.69% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.