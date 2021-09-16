Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Short Interest Down 63.2% in August

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:GLUC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.75. The stock had a trading volume of 19,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,846. Glucose Health has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $8.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200-day moving average is $3.35.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements under the brand GLUCODOWN. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

