GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.92.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GDDY. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total value of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 242,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,054,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in GoDaddy by 8.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 556,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,362,000 after acquiring an additional 41,726 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.0% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 426,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,105,000 after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stadium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,517,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy stock opened at $74.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.47. GoDaddy has a twelve month low of $68.66 and a twelve month high of $93.75. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.