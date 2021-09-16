GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Bought by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,189 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,487 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 2.5% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $44,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.8% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in GoDaddy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 33,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of GoDaddy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

NYSE:GDDY traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $73.93. 11,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,510. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.66 and a 52 week high of $93.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.47.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 5.43% and a negative return on equity of 277.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($4.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

