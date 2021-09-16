GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Sells $524,000.00 in Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $524,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Babak Azad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 12th, Babak Azad sold 6,250 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $206,500.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Babak Azad sold 12,500 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.98, for a total transaction of $412,250.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,731,473.28.

Shares of GDRX opened at $44.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 16.43 and a quick ratio of 16.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.52. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.33.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $176.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 50.01% and a negative return on equity of 39.62%. On average, equities analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a report on Sunday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDRX. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in GoodRx by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 10,305 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in GoodRx by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GoodRx by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 14,942 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in GoodRx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,262,000. 35.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

