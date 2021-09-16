Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.59% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It involved in discovering and developing breakthrough cell therapies to address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cancer. Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. is based in SUZHOU, China. “

Shares of Gracell Biotechnologies stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.22. The stock had a trading volume of 54,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,813. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The stock has a market cap of $888.97 million and a PE ratio of -6.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 16.05 and a quick ratio of 16.05. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Analysts expect that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gracell Biotechnologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl lifted its holdings in Gracell Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 144,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 10,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

