Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 96.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Graham by 258.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Graham by 40.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Graham by 157.8% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Graham by 26.8% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Graham by 24.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of NYSE GHC opened at $583.00 on Thursday. Graham Holdings has a 1 year low of $376.20 and a 1 year high of $685.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $629.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $628.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.