Graphlinq Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.26 Million (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 63% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000086 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 84.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Graphlinq Protocol has a market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $7.26 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003033 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00144899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00840500 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00047641 BTC.

About Graphlinq Protocol

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.

