Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Acquires C$189,896.00 in Stock

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Senior Officer Jeffrey Frederick Macoun bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.13 per share, with a total value of C$189,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at C$189,896.
GWO stock opened at C$39.38 on Thursday. Great-West Lifeco Inc. has a 1-year low of C$25.17 and a 1-year high of C$39.73. The company has a current ratio of 26.09, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$38.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.35. The firm has a market cap of C$36.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.33.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.
About Great-West Lifeco
Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.
