Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGII opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.17.
Green Globe International Company Profile
Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Globe International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Globe International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.