Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 3,250.0% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS GGII opened at 0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01. Green Globe International has a 1-year low of 0.00 and a 1-year high of 0.17.

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

