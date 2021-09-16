Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $131.37

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 131.37 ($1.72) and traded as high as GBX 134.40 ($1.76). Greencore Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50 ($1.69), with a volume of 1,037,300 shares.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.57) price objective on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.70, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 131.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.15. The stock has a market cap of £681.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50.

In other Greencore Group news, insider Patrick F. Coveney sold 950,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £1,349,000 ($1,762,477.14).

Greencore Group Company Profile (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

