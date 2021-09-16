Greenleaf Trust Decreases Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total value of $825,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,165,267.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.44, for a total transaction of $995,935.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 24,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,144,970.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,020. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $2.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $342.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,071. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $325.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.03. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $210.42 and a fifty-two week high of $345.52.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Argus raised their target price on Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.53.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

