Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $28.67, but opened at $28.00. Grid Dynamics shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 2,120 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Eric Benhamou sold 47,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total transaction of $1,427,596.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,785 shares in the company, valued at $7,934,652.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.62, for a total transaction of $78,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,692 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,957.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,949,667 shares of company stock worth $76,236,908. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 6.55% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. On average, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 2.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

