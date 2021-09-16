GTEC (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) Shares Down 5.4%

GTEC Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GGTTF) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.46. 229,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,728,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56.

GTEC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GGTTF)

GTEC Holdings Ltd. engages in the development and operation of cannabis related products. Its brands include BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, and Treehugger. The company was founded by Norton Singhavon and Michael Blady in and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

