Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Ball were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 5.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $19,548,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 110.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 823,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,353,000 after acquiring an additional 432,389 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ball by 182.9% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Georgia R. Nelson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.70 per share, for a total transaction of $269,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 11,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,152. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $93.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.80. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $77.95 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

