Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.58 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.3% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 37.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.93.

NYSE:RSG opened at $125.28 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.18 and a 12 month high of $126.25. The firm has a market cap of $39.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.59 and its 200-day moving average is $109.99.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 47.75%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

