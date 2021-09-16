Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $5.62 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 46.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 59.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 261,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,529,000 after purchasing an additional 97,355 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 80.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,847,000 after purchasing an additional 21,004 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,854,000 after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 29.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.60, for a total transaction of $457,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total value of $426,249.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,253 shares of company stock worth $7,126,588. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $224.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.07. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.38 and a 12-month high of $233.48.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.28. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.82.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

