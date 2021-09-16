Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 465.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,291,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,044 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 2,590.5% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,058,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,083,000 after buying an additional 1,019,466 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 17,844.9% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 737,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,315,000 after buying an additional 733,425 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6,491.5% during the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 623,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,199,000 after buying an additional 614,223 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $90,517,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.89.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $204.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.12. The company has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a PE ratio of 49.17, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

