Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 217 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DLTR opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.34. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.41 and a 52 week high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

