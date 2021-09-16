Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of TSE HAI traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$8.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,017. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The firm has a market cap of C$218.22 million and a PE ratio of -21.52. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$17.50.

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

