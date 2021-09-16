Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) Receives €172.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €172.20 ($202.59).

HNR1 has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a €131.20 ($154.35) target price on Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €187.00 ($220.00) price target on Hannover Rück in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of FRA HNR1 traded down €0.80 ($0.94) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €160.55 ($188.88). 117,817 shares of the company traded hands. Hannover Rück has a 52 week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a 52 week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €150.16 and a 200 day moving average price of €149.48.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

