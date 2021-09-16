Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.9% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.0 days.

Shares of HDIUF stock remained flat at $$29.44 during trading hours on Thursday. Hardwoods Distribution has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $32.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a $0.3289 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This is a boost from Hardwoods Distribution’s previous dividend of $0.32.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDIUF shares. CIBC raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Hardwoods Distribution Company Profile

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

