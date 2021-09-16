HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) Short Interest Up 1,366.7% in August

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, a growth of 1,366.7% from the August 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

HCW Biologics stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. HCW Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $7.78.

HCW Biologics Company Profile

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

