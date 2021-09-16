Head to Head Comparison: Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) & Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kimbell Royalty Partners and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners 0 1 3 1 3.00 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus price target of $14.60, suggesting a potential upside of 10.02%. Given Kimbell Royalty Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kimbell Royalty Partners is more favorable than Lekoil.

Volatility & Risk

Kimbell Royalty Partners has a beta of 2.08, suggesting that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.0% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.2% of Kimbell Royalty Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Lekoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners $90.48 million 8.88 -$159.45 million $0.91 14.58 Lekoil $48.03 million 0.09 -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kimbell Royalty Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Kimbell Royalty Partners and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners -86.40% 3.75% 2.25% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Kimbell Royalty Partners beats Lekoil on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Lekoil Company Profile

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

