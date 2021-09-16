Head to Head Contrast: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) & First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) and First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Banco Bradesco pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Financial Bankshares pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Financial Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Financial Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 2.01 $3.21 billion $0.37 10.84 First Financial Bankshares $504.06 million 12.42 $202.03 million $1.42 30.98

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.4% of Banco Bradesco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Financial Bankshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and First Financial Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 20.84% 17.20% 1.54% First Financial Bankshares 43.97% 13.44% 1.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Banco Bradesco and First Financial Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Financial Bankshares 1 2 0 0 1.67

Banco Bradesco currently has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 9.73%. First Financial Bankshares has a consensus target price of $44.44, indicating a potential upside of 1.02%. Given Banco Bradesco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Banco Bradesco is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

