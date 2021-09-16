Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.740-$1.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,802,587. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $23.39 and a 1-year high of $31.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 82.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 3.41%. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.84% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $49,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

