Heather Zynczak Purchases 840 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Heather Zynczak bought 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $24,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
THRY stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $992.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.
Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Featured Story: Price Target
Receive News & Ratings for Thryv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thryv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.