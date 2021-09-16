Heather Zynczak Purchases 840 Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Stock

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Director Heather Zynczak bought 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $24,780.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

THRY stock opened at $29.32 on Thursday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $37.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market cap of $992.92 million and a PE ratio of 5.82.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $291.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.62 million. On average, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,252,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,361,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Thryv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thryv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.76.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

