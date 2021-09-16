HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Short Interest Down 75.0% in August

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA stock remained flat at $$34.71 on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.51.

HLLGY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lowered HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA engages in the development and manufacture of lighting technology and electronics components and systems for the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment develops, produces, and sells vehicle-specific solutions.

