Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) Raised to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HENKY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The company has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

