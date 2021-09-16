Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

