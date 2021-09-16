Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) had its price target lowered by B. Riley from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other analysts have also commented on HLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $42.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. Herbalife Nutrition has a 1-year low of $41.31 and a 1-year high of $59.00.
In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,450. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John O. Agwunobi bought 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.19 per share, with a total value of $250,588.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 8,625 shares of company stock valued at $415,666 in the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 2nd quarter worth about $172,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.
About Herbalife Nutrition
Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.
