Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.42 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.56 billion.Herbalife Nutrition also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.550-$4.950 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HLF traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023,184. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.50.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 8.41%. Equities analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

HLF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herbalife Nutrition from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Herbalife Nutrition from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In other news, CEO John O. Agwunobi purchased 5,200 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.19 per share, for a total transaction of $250,588.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan W. Lefevre purchased 3,000 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.25 per share, with a total value of $144,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,600 shares in the company, valued at $897,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,625 shares of company stock worth $415,666 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) by 28.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of Herbalife Nutrition worth $16,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America; Mexico; South and Central America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia pacific; and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.